Bhopal: Barkatullah University students fail to impress recruiters; campus placement offers plummet

Barkatullah University, Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Poor performance of Barkatullah University students in campus selection has left the varsity placement cell a worried lot. What is more concerning for the university is that a very few companies are showing interest in turning to the university for campus placement. A company which had turned up to the varsity for the campus placement recently could only select seven students from the lot. “We are worried as only a few students are getting selected for campus placement. Most of the students were unable to clear the online test and so only a few would be able to appear for the interview,” said university placement cell officer Narendra Raghuvansi.

And to add to this, even the companies are not showing much interest in coming to the varsity for the campus placement, said Raghuvansi, adding only a few firms bother to reply to the letters and emails for campus placement.

“Every day we used to send at least five emails to various companies for campus placement. We have approached at least 600 companies but only a few replied,” he said.

Sources in Barkatullah University said that companies offering jobs look for talented lot but as very few are showing interest in coming here for campus placement has put a question mark on the quality of education the varsity is offering.

Only 77 MBA students got placement in five years

The performance of Barkatullah University is dismal as far as campus placement is concerned. This could be gauged from the fact that only 176 BE students were picked up by various companies in the last five years. Likewise, only 77 MBA students received placements in five years and 33 students of the Pharmacy department were offered jobs.

Of 89 students only seven offered job

On April 26-27, Vellko India Private Limited conducted campus placement drive for Engineering Students at Barkatullah University. As many as 179 students had registered for the campus selection and of them 89 had turned up for the drive. However, only seven of them received the offer and the rest got evicted in different layers of the selection process.

This month, two more companies are coming to university looking for candidates.