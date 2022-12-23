Bhopal: Barkatullah University makes all-out effort to get NAAC A++ grade

University's entrance gate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After getting B grade in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) last time, Barkatullah University is making wholehearted efforts to get A++ grade by NAAC this time. In this regard, it has tried to overcome the shortcomings, which prevented it last time in getting a good NAAC ranking.

Sources at Barkatullah University told Free Press that NAAC team was expected to visit university campus next month. The preparations are in a final stage so that all things remain in order when NAAC team visits to assess facilities.

Last time, when NAAC team had visited Barkatullah University (BU), library was not up to the mark. There were other shortcomings like vacant posts of teachers, lack of cleanliness and infrastructure issue, less research paper publication etc. This resulted in poor grading of BU. As it got B grade, BU faced difficulties in receiving funds from different agencies.

“This time, preparations are better. University is craving to get A++ grade. If it gets the A ++ grade, then it will get lot of funds from different agencies like University Grants Commission, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan etc,” a senior BU professor told Free Press.

The university has tried to streamline things by filling vacant posts, maintaining cleanliness, having good infrastructure, having separate gym for boys and girls, using solar energy, having ATM inside the campus, upgrading departments etc. This time, guest faculty is more than the last time.

Professor Vinoy K Shrivastava, Head of Bio Science and Barkatullah University’s coordinator for NAAC, said, “University is preparing to get A++ NAAC grade. Efforts are being made to overcome shortcomings.”