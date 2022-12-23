e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Barkatullah University makes all-out effort to get NAAC A++ grade

Bhopal: Barkatullah University makes all-out effort to get NAAC A++ grade

NAAC team is expected to visit BU next month

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
University's entrance gate |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After getting B grade in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) last time, Barkatullah University is making wholehearted efforts to get A++ grade by NAAC this time. In this regard, it has tried to overcome the shortcomings, which prevented it last time in getting a good NAAC ranking.

Sources at Barkatullah University told Free Press that NAAC team was expected to visit university campus next month. The preparations are in a final stage so that all things remain in order when NAAC team visits to assess facilities.

Last time, when NAAC team had visited Barkatullah University (BU), library was not up to the mark. There were other shortcomings like vacant posts of teachers, lack of cleanliness and infrastructure issue, less research paper publication etc. This resulted in poor grading of BU. As it got B grade, BU faced difficulties in receiving funds from different agencies.

“This time, preparations are better. University is craving to get A++ grade. If it gets the A ++ grade, then it will get lot of funds from different agencies like University Grants Commission, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan etc,” a senior BU professor told Free Press.

The university has tried to streamline things by filling vacant posts, maintaining cleanliness, having good infrastructure, having separate gym for boys and girls, using solar energy, having ATM inside the campus, upgrading departments etc. This time, guest faculty is more than the last time.

Professor Vinoy K Shrivastava, Head of Bio Science and Barkatullah University’s coordinator for NAAC, said, “University is preparing to get A++ NAAC grade. Efforts are being made to overcome shortcomings.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Christmas gives message of peace & harmony, says Archbishop
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Rao pulls up ministers, asks them to give importance to party workers

Bhopal: Rao pulls up ministers, asks them to give importance to party workers

Bhopal: Congress MLA Patel leaves party’s press meet in a huff, saying his seniority was not...

Bhopal: Congress MLA Patel leaves party’s press meet in a huff, saying his seniority was not...

Bhopal: Married woman raped, accused booked

Bhopal: Married woman raped, accused booked

Bhopal: Terminated CRPF personnel held for forging joining letter

Bhopal: Terminated CRPF personnel held for forging joining letter

Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal prepares for Covid variant

Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal prepares for Covid variant