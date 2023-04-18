 Bhopal: Barkatullah University grapples with poor strength of students
Bhopal: Barkatullah University grapples with poor strength of students

Embarks on mission to draw more students to the university.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Barkatullah University, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University is dealing with many problems and one of them is poor strength of students. Keeping this in view, vice- chancellor Professor SK Jain and Head of Departments are working out a plan to increase the number of students in different courses.

As far as student’s number is concerned, then there are many courses, which don’t have students to full capacity. At present, university has 2,500 students.

In comparison, universities situated in small cities have good number of students. For instance, Vikram University in Ujjain has 3,500 students. Jivaji University of Gwalior has strength of around 3,500. Avdhesh Pratap Singh University in Rewa has 2,500 students. Devi Ahilya Bai University has a record of 14,000 students.

A senior university professor wishing anonymity said the only option to draw more students to the university is to improve basic facilities and ensure quality education.

Another reason is that certain professors avoid taking classes and get involved in politics. This has affected quality of education. Besides, several professors’ posts are lying vacant.

Vice-chancellor Professor SK Jain said, “If standard of education is improved, students will get drawn to university. And we are making wholehearted efforts in this direction.”



