Bhopal: Barkatullah University efforts to check sickle cell anaemia earn Governor's praise

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chancellor Mangubhai Patel has said that the office bearers and members of the Executive Council should work together for the development of the Barkatullah University. Patel was addressing the Orientation Workshop of the Executive Council (EC) members of the University through virtual medium from Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Governor expressed happiness over the efforts made by the University to check Sickle Cell Anaemia. He directed that the family of sickle cell patients or carrier students should also be examined in the investigation. This will speed up the prevention of this genetic disease.

Patel said that it was the responsibility of the EC members to ensure the role of universities in social commitment, innovation and nation building. Necessary amendments should also be made for sincere efforts to solve the challenges and problems in a timely manner. The Vice-Chancellor should assist the members of the EC in reviewing the information and explanations furnished by the officials of the University, said the Chancellor. A proper decision should be taken while giving due respect to their ideas and proposals and listening to their words seriously.

VC Vikram University, AK Pandey threw light on the rights and duties of the EC members. VC Bhoj Open University, Jayant Sonwalkar informed about the role and objectives of the EC members. VC Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Renu Jain outlined their contribution to the development of the university.

EC member Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University Mukesh Mishra, Om Prakash Sharma of Devi Ahilya University, Manoj Arya of Rani Durgavati University, Shailendra Sharma of Vikram University and additional director of Jiwaji University MR Kaushal also addressed the gathering. Barkatullah University VC Prof. RJ Rao conducted the programme. He informed that 150 members are associated with the workshop through virtual medium.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:09 PM IST