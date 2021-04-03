Bhopal: Barkatullah University calls only 50% of employees due to corona

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Barkatullah University (BU) has issued orders calling only 50% of the staff for duty on university premises due to increasing cases of coronavirus in the state capital.

The registrar issued the orders on Saturday according to which the staff strength in the university will be reduced to 50%. The order is effective from April 5 according to which only half of the staff, be it from office or academic, is required to come to the university, on alternate days.

Officials above the rank of section officer have been instructed to come daily to discharge their duty. Moreover, heads of departments have also been asked to come daily and supervise preparations of conducting examinations.

The department heads can call the teaching staff according to requirement. The class three and four employees will come on alternative days. Staff members who remain at home will remain in touch with their counterparts in university and work from home.

Instructions have been issued and notice pasted on all important places in university to maintain social distance, wear mask and follow protocols related to corona.

Bhopal has been reporting more than 500 cases per day for past couple of days. Officials say that the pace of spread of coronavirus this time is much faster than the earlier one. After instructions from university, colleges may also issue similar instructions soon.