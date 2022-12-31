Bhopal: Barkatullah University asked to fine-tune NAAC preparations

Barkatullah University |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of visit of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team, a two-member team from Governor’s office visited Barkatullah University recently.

The team guided BU administration on how to make an impressive presentation before NAAC team, which will come from Bengaluru in January.

“Earlier, we had prepared a combined slide of award, fellowship, scholarship, meritorious students, cultural programme etc. Team suggested to prepare separate slide for each of them so that achievements and activities can be highlighted properly,” a BU professor said wishing anonymity.

The team comprising Professor Maya Ingle and Professor Chandan Gupta suggested that vision and focus of university should be presented in an impressive manner.

During last NAAC assessment, BU had to satisfy with B grade. At present, professors are working till late evening hours to get better grade.