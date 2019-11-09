Bhopal: Baraat plans go haywire

BHOPAL: Impact of Ayodhya verdict had several ramifications on lives of common people. A family had to make last minute changes in their son’s wedding plans that had to go to Patna to solemnise the Nikaah.

“My nikaah will be held on November 10 in Patna. We had booked around sixty tickets to Patna in Pune-Patna train for Saturday. However, we had to cancel the tickets late Friday night, the moment media informed that Ayodhya verdict will be delivered on Saturday,” said Syed Danish- the groom.

All family members are praying for peace so that the wedding is solemnised as per rituals. “Most of the family members who were to travel along with us were hesitant in travelling under such tense circumstances,” said Danish. Ultimately, about a dozen family members will be flying to Patna via Delhi on Sunday.

“Our plans have gone haywire. First we have to bear the loss of railway tickets as we won’t be getting refund. Secondly, we have to buy a dozen air tickets at the last moment- that has burned a deep hole in my pocket. Now I have to make several changes in my wedding plans. I think my ticket fare should be refunded owing to the extraordinary situation,” added Danish.

Dr Ajay Gupta, professor at a government college had planned a visit to Delhi to meet his son on the weekend. ‘My wife suggested me to change my travel plans the moment she heard that Ayodhya verdict will be announced on Saturday. Now, I will travel next week,’ said Gupta.

However, people who carried out with their plans realised the fact hard way. Public transport service was not available. Intercity buses too were hard to find while the trains ran with vacant seats.