Bhopal: Bapu Ki Kutia’s licence cancelled, cockroach found in food

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department on Friday suspended licence of Bapu Ki Kutia restaurant in Kolar after receiving complaint that there was cockroach in food.

On reaching the restaurant, the team of FDA inspectors found the kitchen dirty. Action was taken under Section 31 of Food Safety and Standards Act.

The conditions for cancellation licence include food poisoning, non-compliant premises, severe food complaints in which the protection of customer is compromised, severe breach of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) enforcement laws, violation where there is a history of non-compliance with standards for food safety, non-compliances without fair justification with an upgrade or other legal notice, interrupting an officer.

The suspension may refer to all or any of the activities for which under Food Safety and Standards Act, a registration or licence has been issued.

