 Bhopal Banned Meat Supply Case: SIT Begins Probe, Takes Custody Of Case Diary And DVRs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Banned Meat Supply Case: SIT Begins Probe, Takes Custody Of Case Diary And DVRs

Bhopal Banned Meat Supply Case: SIT Begins Probe, Takes Custody Of Case Diary And DVRs

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bhopal, has filed a prosecution complaint against former senior district registrar Sobaran Singh Apouriya under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is accused of amassing assets worth ₹97.13 lakh disproportionate to his known income by misusing his official position. A notice for pre-cognizance hearing has been issued by the special court.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Announces Ban On Meat Sale During Key Festivals Including Ganesh Chaturthi | Representational Image/ Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the high-profile banned meat supply case linked to the Bhopal Municipal Council (BMC) slaughterhouse has taken custody of the case diary and DVRs of the facility and has begun scrutiny of CCTV camera footage as part of a fresh and detailed investigation.

Police officials said the SIT was re-investigating the case from the beginning while focusing on every link in the supply of the banned meat. Slaughterhouse employees along with those engaged in packaging of processed meat were also under police scanner and might be questioned in the coming days.

Officials added that if required, slaughterhouse operator Aslam Qureshi alias Aslam Chamda would be taken on police remand for interrogation as he was believed to possess crucial information related to the case. The SIT is examining technical and forensic evidence alongside documentary records to identify lapses and responsibilities of the people concerned.

Sources indicated that the SIT s investigation could bring several new names to light and the number of accused in the case might increase once the probe progressed further.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening Chemist With Air Gun In Mahim
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening Chemist With Air Gun In Mahim
Assam News: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Mob Violence Rocks Kokrajhar; Mobile Internet Suspended
Assam News: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Mob Violence Rocks Kokrajhar; Mobile Internet Suspended
Congress Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushes For Opposition Unity In Assam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections
Congress Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushes For Opposition Unity In Assam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections
Assam News: CBI Conducts Raids At Businessman Rajesh Bajaj’s Premises Over Bank Of Baroda Loan Fraud
Assam News: CBI Conducts Raids At Businessman Rajesh Bajaj’s Premises Over Bank Of Baroda Loan Fraud
Read Also
MP News: Loading Vehicle Hits Autorickshaw, Lokayukta Police Inspector’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies
article-image

It may be recalled that the BMC slaughterhouse in Jinsi was sealed on January 8, after an FSL report confirmed the presence of banned meat in a consignment intercepted earlier on December 17. Aslam and driver of the container had already been arrested in the case and departmental action initiated against Nagar Nigam officials for negligence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Banned Meat Supply Case: SIT Begins Probe, Takes Custody Of Case Diary And DVRs
Bhopal Banned Meat Supply Case: SIT Begins Probe, Takes Custody Of Case Diary And DVRs
Bhopal News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former Senior District Registrar
Bhopal News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former Senior District Registrar
MP News: Global Tiger Forum Team To Visit Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary To Study Rare Caracal
MP News: Global Tiger Forum Team To Visit Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary To Study Rare Caracal
Bhopal News: Looteri Dulhan Awarded 2-Year Rigorous Imprisonment; Married Five Times Without Seeking...
Bhopal News: Looteri Dulhan Awarded 2-Year Rigorous Imprisonment; Married Five Times Without Seeking...
Bhopal Slaughterhouse Case: Suspended Vet Transferred To Animal Husbandry Department Same Day
Bhopal Slaughterhouse Case: Suspended Vet Transferred To Animal Husbandry Department Same Day