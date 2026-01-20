Bhopal Banned Meat Supply Case: SIT Begins Probe, Takes Custody Of Case Diary And DVRs

Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Announces Ban On Meat Sale During Key Festivals Including Ganesh Chaturthi | Representational Image/ Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the high-profile banned meat supply case linked to the Bhopal Municipal Council (BMC) slaughterhouse has taken custody of the case diary and DVRs of the facility and has begun scrutiny of CCTV camera footage as part of a fresh and detailed investigation.

Police officials said the SIT was re-investigating the case from the beginning while focusing on every link in the supply of the banned meat. Slaughterhouse employees along with those engaged in packaging of processed meat were also under police scanner and might be questioned in the coming days.

Officials added that if required, slaughterhouse operator Aslam Qureshi alias Aslam Chamda would be taken on police remand for interrogation as he was believed to possess crucial information related to the case. The SIT is examining technical and forensic evidence alongside documentary records to identify lapses and responsibilities of the people concerned.

Sources indicated that the SIT s investigation could bring several new names to light and the number of accused in the case might increase once the probe progressed further.

It may be recalled that the BMC slaughterhouse in Jinsi was sealed on January 8, after an FSL report confirmed the presence of banned meat in a consignment intercepted earlier on December 17. Aslam and driver of the container had already been arrested in the case and departmental action initiated against Nagar Nigam officials for negligence.