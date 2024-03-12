Bhopal: Bank Of Baroda Launches BoB Earth Green Deposits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of Baroda (Bank) announced the launch of BoB Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme, with the aim to raise deposits that will be deployed towards financing eligible environment-friendly projects and sectors. The BoB Earth Green Term Deposits offer depositors the opportunity to earn attractive interest rates on a range of tenors and participate in India’s transition to a green and sustainable economy. The Bank is offering interest rates of up to 7.15% p.a. The General Public/Resident Indians, NRIs and High Net worth Individual (HNI) investors are all eligible to invest in Earth Green Term Deposit scheme. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “The Bank has taken great strides in embedding sustainability into its operations, including our approach to risk management, governance, social responsibility and environmental impact. The launch of the bob Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme offers depositors dual benefits of stable and secure financial returns and the opportunity to contribute to a greener planet.”