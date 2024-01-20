Bhopal: Bank Employee, Kin Face Charges For Duping Retd Rly Employee | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bank employee and three of his kin have been charged with fraud for playing clever on a retired railway employee and duping him to the tune of Rs 33 lakh in Ashoka Garden area of the city, the police said on Saturday. Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Pathak said that the complainant, Abdul Sattar Khan resides in Mayur Vihar of Ashoka Garden.

He on Saturday, approached the police and said that he had got a bank account opened at a private bank of the city in July 2021. An employee named Shubham Gupta posted there helped him with all formalities and opened his account. He also opened an FD account, and took several cheques from Khan amounting to Rs 33 lakh over the course of time to deposit the amount in his FD account.

A few days ago, the credit card company’s notice of payment of Rs 5.2 lakh arrived at Khan’s house and he was in for a shock. When he went to the bank, he learnt that Gupta had transferred the amounts provided by him to the bank account of three of his kin and his own bank account too. He had also made purchases worth Rs 5.2 lakh by obtaining a credit card on Khan’s name. Khan then approached the police and lodged a complaint against Gupta and his kin. The case is being probed currently, the police said.