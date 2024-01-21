Bhopal: Bandhavgarh Tiger Corridor Plan Sent To NTCA | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve prepared a plan to develop and maintain corridor between Bandhavgarh - Panna and Bandhavgarh - Guru Ghasidas National Park of Chhattisgarh. “Corridor plan is ready and it has been sent to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for approval. On receiving approval, plan will be executed,” Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma said.

The plan entails development and protection of corridor to ensure free movement of tigers from one place to another and facilitate flow of gene pool among felines. As the plan aims to connect Guru Ghasidas National Park, the tigers from Chhattisgarh can move to and fro in Bandhavgarh.

The villages falling in way of corridor will be developed in a manner that will allow wildlife to flourish. The villagers will be asked to grow crops that cannot be damaged by wild animals. Along with this, plan suggests ways to make villagers less dependent on forest for earning. The corridor plan has additional provisions that are vital for wildlife and people living around the national park.