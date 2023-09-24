 Bhopal: Band Of 10 Thieves Strike Colony In Kolar, No FIR
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 01:31 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of 10 thieves struck a colony in Kolar and made away with valuables from the houses there. The robbers were armed and had their faces covered with a cloth. The colony residents approached police on Friday but no FIR was registered.

A video of the act was also caught on CCTV cameras installed in the colony. Colony resident Ashish Shrivastava said incident took place in Rubi Bhagwan Enclave of Kolar on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. He said robbers entered the colony at around 2.30 am and entered his house. However, everyone at their house was awake and thus the thieves took away bag and three pairs of shoes.

The robbers carried pistols, knives, rods and cutting tools. They tried cutting the grills of other houses in the colony too. According to Shrivastava, when he and the other colony residents approached Kolar police, the latter registered a simple complaint and assured them of increasing night patrol. It is noteworthy that thieves had stolen valuables worth Rs 7 lakh from house number 28 of the same colony two months back. The case has not been resolved.

