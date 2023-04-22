Bhopal: Bairagarh youth struck in strife-torn Sudan

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Bairagarh-based young trader is stranded in strife-torn Sudan and his family members are worried about his safety. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that efforts are being made for safe rescue of the youth and the state government is in constant touch with the Central government. The MP cadre officers posted in Delhi have been given instructions in this regard.

The name of the trader is Jayant Kewlani. When Free Press contacted his father Narendra Kewlani, he said his son trades in pulses and gram. He had gone to Sudan to check the quality of the product which he intended to purchase. His return flight was on April 20 but before this, Sudan got engulfed in the strife.

‘We are worried for his safety. On Friday morning I tried to contact on his mobile phone. He messaged me that he was sleeping and will contact later, Narendra Kewlani said.

He added that Jayant had earlier told him that blast sounds are being heard near his flat. Jayant fears that his building might get struck by missile or other ammunition. He was having the last water can with him when Narendra had spoken to him.

He also said that from Thursday evening, a 72-hour ceasefire has been announced in Sudan and he hopes that during this period, his son might be rescued by the government.