Bhopal: Bairagarh trader’s bag swapped, Rs 1 lakh stolen

BHOPAL: Two unidentified youths skilfully swapped the bag of a trader containing Rs 1 lakh and left him with a bag holding fake currency notes, Bairagarh police said on Thursday.

Police station in-charge DP Singh told Free Press that a trader Suchil Mansukhani has filed a complaint that his bag in which Rs 1 Lakh were kept was exchanged by two unidentified youths who in place kept a similar colour bag containing fake currency notes.

Mansukhani had gone to deposit the amount in a bank, where he met two youngsters. The youths told him that the bank was not depositing their cash because they did not have an Aadhaar card. The duo asked the trader about the address of another bank. Unaware of their ill-intentions, Suchil took them to another bank and the two youths allegedly changed his bag with theirs midway. The trader said that the colour of the two bags was red and they were almost similar so it was not difficult for them to swap it. After an hour when Suchil checked his bag he realised that his bag had been changed and the currency notes inside the bag were also fake. The trader rushed to the police station and filed a complaint. The police have registered the case under section 420 of IPC and have started the investigations. The police have collected CCTV camera footage to identify the frauds.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:32 PM IST