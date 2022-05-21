Bhopal: Bail plea of rape accused DGM rejected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal court has rejected the bail application of deputy general manager (DGM) posted at Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPMKVVCL), Bhopal, police said on Saturday. He is accused of rape.

On May 8 an FIR was lodged against the DGM of the power discom at Ashoka Garden police station by a 23-year old woman.

Police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava told Free Press that after the FIR, police have started its investigation.

The DGM had applied for bail in the sessions court in Bhopal, which was rejected. Police opposed the bail application, which was accepted by the court.

Police earlier conducted searches in the office and residence of the DGM. But they did not find him. The cops also collected CCTV footage of the office and are analysing it.

Shrivastava added that the woman had filed a complaint against the deputy GM (now aged 40) bringing rape charges against him. The victim and the accused knew each other for the last three years.

The woman used to give information to the officer about power theft. Later the officer and the woman shared their mobile numbers and started chatting. They also shared messages on social media and later went into a relationship.

She was raped by the accused in 2021 when they had gone to Kerwa dam according to the FIR. After that they remained in a relationship. When the woman asked him to get married to her, he refused. The accused is already married and has two children.

