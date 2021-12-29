Bhopal: Bad weather play spoilsport, Bhopal, Indore joint winners in Inter-Division Under-16 Cricket Tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal and Indore divisions both were declared joint winners in the Inter-Division Under-16 Cricket Tournament on Tuesday as the finale could not be played due to bad weather here, said the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

This would be the third victory in a row for Bhopal as the under-16 girls had won the tournament for Bhopal last two years too, added MPCA.

Earlier, Bhopal had defeated Rewa by 27 runs in the semi-finals to aim for the hat-trick in the finale on Tuesday.

Bhopal captain Shreya Dixit scored 147 runs with a half-century and took 11 wickets in the entire tournament. Balveer Kaur coached the team for the tournament and Monica Pandole was the manager.

For the last two years, Bhopal division has been the winner under the leadership of Soumya Tiwari. Both Soumya and Shreya Dixit have received their training at Arera Cricket Academy under the guidance of Suresh Chanani.

