Bhopal: Back to back western disturbance abates cold wave, rain and hail likely from December 27

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Back to back western disturbances have prevented occurrence of cold wave like condition in Madhya Pradesh. However, there are chances of rain and hail from December 27-29, according to meteorological department.

As per weather forecast, there is no chance of cold wave conditions anywhere in the state. Temperatures have come near normal level. Rather, temperatures may increase.

According to meteorological department, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature 26.9 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees above normal while its minimum temperature at 11 degree Celsius was slightly above normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees below normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees above normal.

Dr PK Saha, senior meteorological officer, said, 'Three western disturbances are expected, so rain and hail are likely from December 26-29. However it will not be harsh.'

A cyclonic circulation over north-west Rajasthan and adjoining areas while another western disturbance is likely to occur on December 26. A cyclonic circulation is over South Bangladesh and adjoining areas.

There will be rain in Gwalior, Morena and possibility of hailstorm at some places. Minimum temperatures may increase marginally in the state, Dr Saha added.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:31 PM IST