Bhopal: Back from Santiago, DGP reviews law & order ahead of SC’s Ayodhya verdict

BHOPAL: Keeping in view the security concerns ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision on Ayodhya dispute next month, DGP VK Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with police officials and took stock of the law and order situation in the state. The DGP, who went on 11-day tour to Santiago, gave special instructions to field officers during video conference. He asked the officers to prepare list of the communally-sensitive area, and to make special security programme area-wise. They have been instructed to use drone camera and also install the CCTV cameras at the prominent religious places. DGP asked the officer to inform people that they are under the camera surveillance. The officers have also been asked to keep tight vigil on the social media and quell all rumours.

The DGP asked to take special care of railway station and also to take help of the political and social organisations to maintain peace over the Ayodhya issue.

The incidents of communal violence has dropped in the state in last three years, however, the police are leaving nothing to chance and ensuring to maintain strict law and order.

ADG intelligence SW Naqvi informed that in wake of Ayodhya verdict, a 40-point advisory has been issued by the police. Whereas time to time the PHQ is issuing the advisory and all these advisories should be followed he added. He asked the IGs to set up ‘Cyber Laboratory’ in their respective zones.

The officers at the meeting gave details report of their sections. IG intelligence Makrand Deouskar gave details of police arrangements. In the meeting, special DG Railway Aruna Mohan Rao, special DG SAF, Vijay Yadav, ADG management D Sriniwas Rao, IG Rail Jaideep Prasad and AIG law and order Manoj Sharma and other officers were present.