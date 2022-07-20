Bhopal: BA first year student kills self

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl and students of BA first year committed suicide by hanging herself from the the ceiling fan at her grandparents' house on Tuesday.

Police station inscharge Mahendra Singh Thakur told media on Wednesday that the victim Karishma Chouhan committed suicide. The family members came to know about the incident when her grandmother went to room for some work where she found the girl hanging.

The family members brought her down and took her to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The police added that girlís father died due to cancer last month. Her mother had died earlier. She was suffering from depression after her fatherís death. As there was none left in the family, she was living with her grandmother and had taken admission in college recently.

No suicide note was found but they hope get information from her mobile phone, said police.

The police have registered the case and have started the investigation.