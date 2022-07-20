e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: BA first year student kills self

The family members brought her down and took her to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl and students of BA first year committed suicide by hanging herself from the the ceiling fan at her grandparents' house on Tuesday.

Police station inscharge Mahendra Singh Thakur told media on Wednesday that the victim Karishma Chouhan committed suicide. The family members came to know about the incident when her grandmother went to room for some work where she found the girl hanging.

The family members brought her down and took her to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The police added that girlís father died due to cancer last month. Her mother had died earlier. She was suffering from depression after her fatherís death. As there was none left in the family, she was living with her grandmother and had taken admission in college recently.

No suicide note was found but they hope get information from her mobile phone, said police.

The police have registered the case and have started the investigation.

Read Also
Bhopal: After Gwalior, BJP loses mayoral post in Morena; Cong wins Rewa after 25 yrs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: BA first year student kills self

RECENT STORIES

Murmu vs Sinha: India to get its 15th President today; counting to start at 11 am

Murmu vs Sinha: India to get its 15th President today; counting to start at 11 am

Chattisgarh assembly proceedings adjourned for 1 day over Minister Singh Deo's resignation letter

Chattisgarh assembly proceedings adjourned for 1 day over Minister Singh Deo's resignation letter

Once part of Devendra Fadnavis CMO, IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani now named key aide of Shinde

Once part of Devendra Fadnavis CMO, IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani now named key aide of Shinde

Protest against Centre’s MSP panel: Haryana SKM supports July 31 Bharat Bandh call

Protest against Centre’s MSP panel: Haryana SKM supports July 31 Bharat Bandh call

ED issues fresh summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for July 27

ED issues fresh summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for July 27