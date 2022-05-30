e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Ayush Dept’s telemedicine proves beneficial for citizens

Through the “Vaidya Aapke Dwar” scheme launched by the Department of AYUSH, free medical consultation is being taken through live video call from AYUSH medical specialist sitting at home

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal: As State government has focused on telemedicine in Madhya Pradesh to ensure availability of medical experts on phone or video calling, the Ayush department is providing free medical treatment through its app.

Telemedicine app “AYUSH Cure” of Department of AYUSH has proved productive and result oriented. The Ayush Cure App developed under the “Vaidya Aapke Dwar” scheme, according to state government officials.

The subject experts and management experts appreciated it at various stages of the competition. It has also been suggested to publicize it more and more.

This app of Department of AYUSH can be downloaded from Google Play Store, officials said, adding through this, citizens can get consultation from AYUSH doctors sitting at home. The facility of sending reports and getting treatment related guidelines has also been made available through the app itself.

Through the “Vaidya Aapke Dwar” scheme launched by the Department of AYUSH, free medical consultation is being taken through live video call from AYUSH medical specialist sitting at home.

Recently, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang opened telemedicine in Gandhi Medical College to ensure availability of medical expert for all through video calling or phone. It serves purpose of shortage of doctors in remote areas.

Read Also
Bhopal: Campus ambassadors to aware voters in educational institutions
article-image
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ayush Dept’s telemedicine proves beneficial for citizens

RECENT STORIES

Sidhu Moose Wala's father demands probe into his son's murder

Sidhu Moose Wala's father demands probe into his son's murder

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 138 new cases of Covid in six days

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 138 new cases of Covid in six days

Thane: Two container trucks overturned at Ghodbunder Road

Thane: Two container trucks overturned at Ghodbunder Road

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Two new Vande Bharat trains expected to be ready by August 15, to run on trial basis

Two new Vande Bharat trains expected to be ready by August 15, to run on trial basis