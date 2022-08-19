Bhopal: Ayurveda to be made more reliable, popular among masses

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make the Ayurveda system of medicine more reliable and popular among the general public, the second meeting of the Task Force Committee was held on Thursday at Pt KhushiLal Sharma Government Institute of Ayurveda. Renowned Ayurveda scholars across the nation attended the meeting.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Ayurveda Task Force was constituted in the state. The members of the Task Force Committee discussed in detail the programmes to be conducted in the field of public health through Ayurveda. In the meeting, discussions were held on anaemia, malnutrition, proper care of pregnant women, school health programmes, better potential and proper utilisation in the field of lifestyle disorders and medicinal plants.

Along with this, experts also expressed their opinion on increasing the educational quality in the field of Ayurveda, research and training, establishment of house to house herbal gardens, treatment of sickle cell anaemia prevalent in the tribal areas. Along with this, experts also gave their views regarding Ayurveda diet.

The Task Force Committee has decided to prepare the report focusing on Ayurveda-based Integrative Public Health and Policy, Education and Skills, Research and Innovation, Medicinal Plants and Products and Ayush Cure- "Vaidya Aapke Dwar" operating in the state.

Principal Secretary AYUSH Prateek Hajela, former Vice Chairman UGC Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, Head of Department AIIMS, Rishikesh, Dr Bhanu Duggal, Research Director Amrita School of Ayurveda Kochi Kerala Dr Ram Manohar and Joint Director, Centre, Dr N Srikant were present.