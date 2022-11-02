Bhopal: Awareness, empowerment of citizens outreach campaign launched

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Principal District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh launched Legal Awareness and Empowerment of Citizens outreach campaign - Haq_humara_bhi_ to_hai@75 on Tuesday.

A campaign was launched in Central Jail Bhopal for the purpose of collecting information regarding the legal awareness and jail inmates. The campaign will continue till November 13.

On this occasion, the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, SPS Bundela, Reena Verma Advocate. Advocates Amit Singh and Manoj Kumar Sahu, Jail Superintendent, other advocates and law students of National Law University, Jagran Lake City University and Career Law College were present.

Under the campaign, information of about 570 prisoners was compiled in the prescribed format by NALSA after one-to-one interview and discussion by the secretary, District Legal Services Authority and core team and field team member advocates, law students. The problems of jail inmates are being resolved quickly under the said campaign.

SPS Bundela, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority while discussing with the jailed prisoners said that everyone had the right to get justice, for which it is necessary that the jail inmates should be aware of their rights and duties and lead life like good citizens.

The street plays, schools, colleges, district panchayats, legal awareness camps in rural areas will be organsied under the campaign.

