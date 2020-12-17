Bhopal: Awadhi folk songs, Danda and Gair delight audience at Gamak-4

BHOPAL: A Holi song ‘Hori Khele Raghuveera Awadh mein’ presented by Vandna Mishra and troupe from Ayodhya, delighted the audience at the Tribal Museum in the city on Thursday evening.

It was part of the second day of a nine-day fest Gamak-4, organised by the directorate of culture. Adivasi Lokkala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the event, which was also streamed live on the social media platforms of the culture department.

She presented Awadhi folk songs like Neg, Varmala, Banna, Vivah, Vidai, Kajri Awadhi, Kajri Mirjapuri and Birah delighted the audience. She ended her performance with the Holi song Auran Mahinava ma and Holi Khele Raghuvera’.

Mishra is an A-grade artist of Akashwani. She has performed in various events across the world. Pankaj accompanied her on tabla, Rahul on argan, Ravish Tiwari on Naal and Vipin Sharma octopad.

The event ended with Danda and Gair folk dance by Vikas Shukla and troupe from Harda. Danda dance is presented by male dancers in Sawan and during the Bhujaria festival in the Nimar region of the state. Dancers, carrying sticks, danced on the beats of the dholak, jhanjh and manjeera.

Gair dance is one of the popular, famous folk dances from Rajasthan and it is mostly performed by the Bhil community. It is performed on the occasion of Holi and Janmashtami. Colorful costumes, traditional instruments and captivating dance steps are the highlights of this dance.