Bhopal: Auto driver kills self, probe on

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Picture for representation
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A middle-aged autorickshaw driver hanged himself at his house in Gautam Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

Gautam Nagar police station incharge Zaheer Khan stated that Deepak Kushwaha (46) was an alcohol addict and was suffering from depression since a long time.

Kushwaha committed suicide at his house on Tuesday evening when none of his family members were around. Kushwaha’s wife returned from work at 8.30 pm on Tuesday and saw him hanging from the ceiling.

His wife informed the police who reached the spot. The police recovered a suicide note from the spot, in which Kushwaha had mentioned that he was voluntarily taking the extreme step due to problems, which he was unable to handle. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigations are on.

