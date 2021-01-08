Bhopal: ‘Atulya Bharat Madhya Pradesh’ kicks off with folk and classical dance at IGRMS

BHOPAL: A three-day event ‘Atulya Bharat Madhya Pradesh’ began with folk and classical dance at the open stage of Vithi Sankul Bhawan, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya on Friday.

The museum organised the event in collaboration with North Central Region Cultural Centre, Prayagraj, Ministry of Culture and Government of India under the Incredible India programme.

The event began with a Baredi dance, presented by Aman Chaurasia and the group. It was followed by Badhi, Norata and Dhimrai dance presented under the leadership of Payal Sen and a team of Sanjay Pandey presented the Badhai dance. Members of the Janaki Mahila Mandali from Jabalpur presented traditional folk songs.

Besides, disciples of Lata Munshi from Bhopal presented bharatnatyam and disciples of Bindu Juneja from the city presented Odissi dance.