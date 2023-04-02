Bhopal: Attempts are made to ruin my image', says PM Modi 

PM Modi | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a veiled attack on the opposition Congress accusing it of 'attempting' to tarnish his image. They have been shouting “Modi Teri Kabra Khudegi,” he said.

"Some people have pledged to ruin my image, and they have been making these attempts since 2014. Some of them are doing it within the country, while some are supporting these people from outside. But, the people of this country, including poor, middle class, tribal, backward and dalits, are my 'suraksha chakra' (security cover)," Modi said.

He was addressing a programme after flagging off Vande Bharat Express Train at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Saturday. This train will cut short the travel time between Bhopal and New Delhi.

Without naming his political opponents, he asserted that to spoil his image, they have given ‘Supari’ to myriad kind of people. “They are frustrated as I enjoy security cover of every Indian,” he declared.

"But, I would urge people of Madhya Pradesh to continue your support for the development vision and not to fall under false trap. Madhya Pradesh has a crucial role in the development of the country," Modi made this appeal to the people of Madhya Pradesh where the assembly elections are due this year.

He also slammed the Congress for not upgrading railway connectivity despite being in the power for several decades. He said the Indian Railway used to get only Rs 600 crore budget before 2014, which now has increased up to Rs 13,000 crore.

"This is the basic difference between the Congress and the BJP governments. After Independence, we have got a setup model of Indian Railway, and it needed upgradation. However, previous governments focused only on keeping happy one family (indicated towards Gandhi family)," Modi added.

In the last nine years, now Indian railway has become more secure and has better cleanliness, he declared.

The Prime Minister further said that in 11 states, including MP, 100% electrification work has been achieved. Farmers of the state are creating new record in production of every type of crops. State is scripting new saga of development, he added.

Speaking about Vande Bharat Train, he said in coming days, tourist inflow will increase at local tourist destinations like Bhimbethaka, Udaigiri, Bhojpur etc. Tourism will open new vistas of job opportunities.

PM's "April Fools' Day" Swipe At Congress

PM Modi said that when the launch date of Vande Bharat Express was locked as April 1, he had questioned the rationale stating that the grand old party would say "Modi will pull an April Fool's prank" during this event, but the Vande Bharat has moved. It is a symbol of India’s enthusiasm and skill. India is now working with new approach.