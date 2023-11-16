 Bhopal: Attack On Hamidia Hospital Security Personnel, Talaiyya Police Take Out Procession With Accused
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The man who had attacked security guard at Hamidia hospital on Tuesday was arrested on the same day. On Wednesday, Talaiyya police took out a procession with arrested accused, and made him raise slogan, ‘Apraadh karna paap hai, Police hamari baap hai’ (Committing crime is a sin, police are supreme to us).

Talaiyya police station house officer (SHO) Chaturbhuj Rathore said accused is Layeek alias Pehelwan (40). He is a listed criminal, who had attacked security personnel at Hamidia Hospital.

He was arrested from VIP guest house. The knife used in the offence was also seized from him. SHO Rathore said procession was taken out as local people feared him.

article-image

