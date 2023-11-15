 Bhopal: Video Of Congress Candidate Thrashing Brother Goes Viral
Arif Aqueel says children fight in every family. It is normal!

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video purportedly showing Congress candidate from Bhopal north Atif Aqueel thrashing his elder brother Majid Aqueel went viral on social media ahead of the assembly elections.

Sitting MLA Arif Aqueel can be seen intervening and pacifying the dispute in the video. It is said to be an old video.

Majid Aqueel was among those who protested allotment of ticket to Atif Aqueel. MLA Arif Aqueel had demanded ticket for his younger son Atif Aqueel, which led to the dispute.

According to sources, not only political disputes, family members have property disputes also so they keep on fighting each other. Both Majid and Atif Aqueel have property disputes.

Meanwhile, Arif Aqueel told Free Press, It is a family matter. Children fight in every family. It is a normal thing.

