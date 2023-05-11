Bhopal: ATS to verify HUT firing range in Raisen jungles

HuT suspects being brought to court in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) sleuths are busy scanning mobile phones of arrested alleged Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT) members to get details of their network and associates. These HUT members were arrested from Bhopal and Chhindwara in a joint operation of MP-ATS and NIA on Tuesday.

All the 11 accused are currently in NIA remand for 10 days following order of NIA Special Court.

Investigations so far have revealed that the accused to practice firing in jungles of Raisen.

However, the agencies are yet to reveal the number and types of weapons seized from the accused. The ATS is trying to track funding source of the module. They are hopeful of getting the links by scanning their mobiles. So far, the accused have refused to divulge the funding and how it used to reach them. However, one thing is for sure. The arrested accused were using dark web to carry out their nefarious designs hoodwinking the sleuths.

The ATS has already roped in cyber experts to explore the dark web to unearth the entire network.

The MPATS have arrested accused Yasir Khan, Sayyad Saami Rizvi, Shahrukh Khan tailor, Misbah Ul-Haq, Shahid Khan, Danish Ali, Mehraj Ali, Wasim Khan, Khalid Hussain, Mohammad Alam of Bhopal and Karim Khan of Chhindwara for alleged links with Islamic radical group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir.

5 members of terror module held from Hyderabad: Mishra

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, home minister Narottam Mishra said that ATS have received information that HUT members used to practice firing in jungles of Raisen. He also said that five members of the group had been arrested from Hyderabad by NIA and would be brought to Bhopal shortly. They would be produced before the NIA court. He also said that the ATS was trying to ascertain the funding source and channel of the arrested terror module.