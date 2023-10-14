Bhopal: ATM Card Swapping Gang Dupes Man Of Rs 39k In Jehangirabad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fraudster gang duped a person Rs 39 thousand by swapping his ATM card on the pretext of helping him withdraw the money. According to Jehangirabad police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Tiwari, the complainant, Azeem Miyan (40) had gone to an ATM located on the Church road on October 7 to withdraw money. As the server was low, he was unable to make the transaction.

That time, three men arrived and two of them came inside the ATM booth. Since Miyan was unable to withdraw cash, they offered him help. One of them intentionally kept Miyan busy asking him several question, while the other one took Miyan’s ATM card from him and swapped it. They then left the place and told Miyan to try after some time. Miyan had no idea that he fell victim to the dragnet of ATM card swapping gang.

On Thursday late night, Miyan approached the police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused after he noticed that Rs 40 thousand were debited from his bank account within 15 minutes on the very day when he visited the ATM booth. The case is being probed, SHO Tiwari said.

