Bhopal: Athletes Who Made MP Proud Still Await Govt Job Letters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite years of promises, the sports and youth welfare department in Madhya Pradesh has yet to deliver job appointment letters to several Vikram award-winning athletes. The athletes allege that while they were offered government jobs, they have yet to receive their joining letters, and the positions offered are of a lower grade with significantly lower pay compared to other states.

In 2023, the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured during the inauguration of the Khelo MP Youth Games that no Vikram awardee would be left without a government job. However, this promise remains unfulfilled as many athletes still await their appointments.

The state government is also lagging behind other states like Haryana and Bihar in providing jobs to national and international medal-winning athletes. While these states offer government positions to all such athletes, Madhya Pradesh restricts this to only Vikram awardees.

A policy announced in 2019 by the then sports minister Jitu Patwari to reserve 5% of government jobs for national and international medalists was never implemented due to a change in government. National Wushu coach Sarika told the Free Press that MP offers jobs only to Vikram awardees after years of announcements, but in other states, the government gives jobs to other athletes too.

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar said that in 2021, he was assured of a government job as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). However, three years have passed without any job offers. Whenever he inquires, the department states that the process is ongoing and will take more time.

Tomar said that if he does not receive the job within the next few months, he will consider leaving Madhya Pradesh to pursue opportunities in the military or railways. Canoeing player Aarti Nath, who received the Vikram Award for 2021, said that she has yet to receive her joining letter. She said that she received a position in the Urban Development Department with a salary of Rs 19,000, which is inadequate.

Rukmani Dangi, another water sports athlete who also received the Vikram Award, has yet to be provided with a job. Wushu player Bhuraksha Dubey, awarded the Vikram Award for 2022, has not received her appointment letter either.

Elections delayed the process

The Sports Director, Ravi Gupta, said that the appointment process was delayed due to the elections but has since resumed. He mentioned that letters have recently been provided to 25 players, and the remaining letters will be issued soon. Regarding the pay scale, Gupta added that dissatisfied Vikram awardees could apply for other positions if they find their current offers inadequate.