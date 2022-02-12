Bhopal: Atal Pragati Path to open doors for new industries in Chambal region, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Atal Pragati Path would open new doors of progress in Chambal region. “New industries will flourish here. With the development of industrial clusters, the value of land will increase,” Chouhan said this during discussion with Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and representatives of farmers through video conference on Atal Path Progress on Saturday.

The Central Government has given approval for Atal Progress Way. It has been linked with BharatMala Pariyojana. This will provide employment to the youths in large numbers while economic activities will grow in the Chambal region.

Chouhan said that after the construction of Atal Progress Way, Madhya Pradesh will be connected with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in a better way. The farmers and other sections of the society will benefit directly and indirectly.

The total length of Atal Pragati Path will be 404 kilometers. Necessary provision is being made in the interest of farmers regarding land acquisition. Farmers who want land instead of land or want money, will be given accordingly. The state government has given 1,600 hectares of its land to NHAI. For the remaining 1,460 hectares of private land, the government has proposed to compensate farmers with double the cost of their land.

Atal Pragati Path will be built by providing cash compensation at twice the market value. The project will cost Rs 8,000 crore. Chouhan urged farmers to extend cooperation in land acquisition work. He has also urged the collectors to provide compensation to people in a transparent manner. A compensation of about Rs 335 crore is estimated to be given for the acquisition of private land.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Atal Pragati Path would bring a massive change in the Chambal region.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:12 PM IST