Bhopal: ‘Atal Bima Yojna’ event held in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar was organised on Atal Bima Yojna here on Friday, under the aegis of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

On the occasion, Tarsem Singh, SLBC coordinator, expressed that the population of senior citizens is increasing in our country. It was 7.5pc in 2001 which has now increased to 9pc and an assumption has been made that the data might rise up to 19pc within 2050.

He also added that Atal Bima Yojna would act as ‘Sanjeevani’ in old age. Around 22.8 lakh citizens have got themselves registered in the scheme.

Bhaskar Lakshakar, commissioner of institutional finance, talked about the scheme and also expressed his concern about economic security in old age.

Geeta Tripathi, general manager of State Bank of India (SBI) appealed to bankers to participate in increasing the APY enrolment.

Ashish Kumar, chief general manager of PFRDA said that an individual is able to earn for only 25-30 years. After that it becomes necessary for him to have economic security. Atal Bima Yojna would help to secure the future of both the individual and family. Priyanka Gupta, deputy manager of PFRDA explained the scheme in detail during the event.