Bhopal: Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam takes part in 65th Commonwealth parliamentary meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State assembly Speaker Girish Gautam and principal secretary AP Singh attended the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Halifax, Canada, said officials on Wednesday. The five-day conference started from August 22 and will conclude on August 26, 2022.

The 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference provides delegates of Commonwealth Parliaments and Legislatures with an annual forum to discuss parliamentary system improvement and international political issues.

Representatives of the parliamentary institutions of Commonwealth countries are participating in this conference being held in Halifax Convention Centre. In this conference, the delegation of Madhya Pradesh is led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On 23rd August, state Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam attended the meeting of Speakers of the Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla.

Birla said that all the speakers during the conference should strongly express their views on India's democratic power and its vastness in their respective sessions.

In the second session of the first day of the conference, the Speaker participated in the discussion on the topic, Youth Roundtable - Cyber ??Bullying: Youth Trolling and Mental Health. The speaker stated that the changing global nature due to communication revolution and its impact on youths should be taken seriously.

The speaker informed that India was firmly committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and Lok Sabha and State Legislatures have made serious efforts in this direction. He also shared the details about the work being done in Madhya Pradesh towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

As many as 16 State Legislative Assembly Speakers of India are participating. At the Secretary's Conference in 4th session, AP Singh attended the Conference of Secretaries of Legislature of Commonwealth Countries, Parliamentary Affairs-Secretariat Coordination and other topics were discussed in this conference.

