Bhopal: Assembly condemns BBC for documentary on Gujarat riots

Vallabh Bhavan Bhopal. | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a censure motion against British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for allegedly showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bad light through its documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots.

The motion was a private member resolution moved by BJP MLA Shailendra Jain and seconded by Legislative Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra. It was passed with voice vote.

The BJP MLA moved a resolution during zero hour and Speaker Girish Gautam allowed him to present it.

He said that the sole intent of making documentary was to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Republic. In this documentary, BBC has described Indian judiciary as a compromising institution.

According to Jain, BBC ignored the verdict of apex court given on June 24, 2002 and asserted wrong things. This act is a direct assault on integrity of India’s judicial system. “BBC documentary is contempt of court because it overlooks the logic and ability of Indian courts,” he added.

Notably, Gujarat Assembly had on Friday passed a resolution requesting the Centre to take strict action against BBC for tarnishing the image and popularity of PM Modi with the documentary.

A censure motion is an expression of strong disapproval. In Parliamentary procedure, it is a debatable main motion that could be adopted by a majority vote.

Aims to weaken India: CM

Speaking to reporters after resolution was passed, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Attempt made by BBC to defame India must be condemned and action should be taken (against broadcaster)."

“BBC has put a question mark on independence of press, Indian judicial system and validity of government elected through democratic process,” Chouhan said.

He added that BBC appointed itself as a judge. “BBC has neglected social, political and sensitivity. Documentary donned the mask of investigative journalism but in reality, it is a serious attack on India’s integrity and its aim is to weaken India’s Constitution,” he said.