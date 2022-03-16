BHOPAL: ASSEMBLY ADJOURNED SINE DIE AMID CHAOS

Bhopal: The State Assembly was adjourned sine die amid uproarious scenes by Opposition MLAs agitated over Budget session truncated by nine days and five sittings and moments after State budget (Rs 2.79 lakh crore) was passed with voice vote without a discussion on demands by various departments for grant-in-aid.

Interestingly, parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra moved the resolution to adjourn the Assembly sine die saying it was decided in the business advisory committee meet with consent of leader Opposition Kamal Nath and Congress legislature party (CLP) chief whip Govind Singh who attended the meet. However, a good number of the Congress MLAs didn't agree to the resolution and entered well of the House demanding proper discussion on demands for grant-in-aid department wise and raised slogans against the government saying it's murder of democracy the state Budget was being passed without a discussion and the government shied away from a discussion.

Some of the members lay on the floor to lodge their protest and press their demand for discussion on the Budget.

On this, the parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra said, "The government didn't shy away from any discussion. If leader Opposition Kamal Nath and chief whip of CLP Govind Singh say that no such decision was taken regarding the House to be adjourned sine die and that they want a discussion on the Budget the government is willing to go ahead with the discussion." However, Kamal Nath was not present in the House and Govind Singh didn't speak on this.

Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma said, "There should be a discussion on every department. The government is escapist. The coffers are empty. This is an insult to democracy (no discussion on the budget). Each and every MLA comes to protect the interest of people."

Verma went to the extent of saying they might move a no confidence motion against the Speaker as well. Amid uproarious scenes the Speaker completed the House proceedings including passage of appropriation bill, finance bill and two amendment bills from panchayat and rural development department and announced adjournment sine die of the House. The state Assembly's Budget Session commenced on March 7. It was supposed to run up to March 25. The 19-day period had scheduled 13 sittings and holidays on account of Holi and Rangpanchmi.

