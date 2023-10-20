Bhopal: Assam Police Questions Cong Candidate From Tikamgarh In Fraud-Related Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-member team of Assam police arrived at the residence of Congress candidate Yadvendra Singh in Tikamgarh for interrogation in connection with a fraud case, police said on Thursday. Singh has been fielded from Tikamgarh constituency for the forthcoming assembly polls next month.

SP, Rohit Kaswani said that the action against Yadvendra Singh was taken on the basis of a court order, "We had received a letter from a court in Assam via mail asking us to cooperate in an ongoing investigation (against the Congress candidate) and in compliance of the order the police supported the Assam police”.

Tikamgarh Kotwali police station in-charge Anand Raj said, “Today, a four-member team of Assam police arrived in the morning to question him in connection with a fraud case. The investigating team will share further details on this matter."

The people surrounded the Congress leader's house while the police team questioned him and his family members in connection with the fraud case. Sharing details of the case, Uttam Dhule, an officer in the Assam police, said it was registered recently and the investigation is ongoing.

"A case was registered by the CID in Assam in connection with this matter and we were here to question the Congress leader after securing a warrant from the court. The investigation in the case is ongoing”, he said.

Congress district president Gaurav Sharma claimed that the action against him was nothing but a `political vendetta’, as Singh has a strong chance of winning the poll. "It is clear that this action is born out of political vendetta. Yadvendra Singh secured a ticket from the Congress to contest in the upcoming assembly polls. His prospects are bright as the Congress is on course to winning the elections here. Therefore, the central government and the BJP government here are putting pressure on our candidate, using agencies in states where they are in power. We won't take this lying down," Sharma said.

"This is wrong and unfair. The people will respond to these actions in the elections," he added.

