Bhopal: Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022; four from state to represent country

Himanshu Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four players of Madhya Pradesh Athletics Academy got selected for the upcoming Asian Youth Athletics Championships, 2022 to be held in Kuwait. MP Athletics Academy's chief coach informed Free Press that for the first time, four athletes from MP academy got selected for the championships. These four athletes got chosen to be a part of the Indian contingent.

MP Athletics Academy chief coach Sanjay Garnaik told Free Press that, "Our athletes are in good form. I hope all of them get medals; the rest depends on their performances. We are hoping for at least two medals from MP academy athletes and I am sure they will make the country proud."

My athletics career began in school: Himanshu Mishra

MP Academy athlete Himanshu Mishra while talking about his javelin career, told Free Press, "Like every schoolboy, I used to play every game, but I found javelin very different and rare. I got attracted to the game. I can say that my athletics career started from my school, but javelin throw happened when I started using cricket wickets as javelin and playing with it."

He further added, "I'll say till now I have two coaches who made me achieve this; their names are Khadak Singh and Sanjay Garnaik. These two made me come this far. My family and villagers are happy too that I got selected for the Asian Youth Athletics Championships."

The MP academy athletes selected to be a part of the Indian team for the†Asian youth athletics championships are†Himanshu Mishra in javelin throw, Abhay Singh in 200 metres and 400 metres, Ekta Dey in 2000 metre†steeplechase, Nitika Akare in pole vault.

According to the coach, the selected athletes left on Tuesday night for the national camp in Bengaluru from Wednesday to October 11. Further, from Bengaluru they will proceed to Kuwait to participate in the Asian Youth Athletic championships to be held from October 13 to 18.