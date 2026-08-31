Bhopal ASI Gets Clean Chit In ₹50,000 Graft Case, PHQ Orders Fresh Probe | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Police Headquarters (PHQ) has asked the commissioner of police, Bhopal, to reinstitute an investigation against an ASI who has been given a clean chit in a graft case.

Earlier, the DCP had carried out the investigation against the ASI. But not satisfied with the outcome of the probe, the PHQ has asked the CP to reinvestigate the case or else it will hand it over to the vigilance department for a fresh probe.

A complaint was filed with Bhopal police alleging that ASI Jagdish Sengar, who was posted at Ashoka Garden, had allegedly taken Rs 50,000 from a miscreant in lieu of shielding him from any police action.

The complainant had alleged that the miscreant had transferred the amount to ASI through a bank account.

The complainant claimed that he was in possession of the evidence that establishes that Sengar had taken the amount from the miscreant to protect him from any police action.

Following the complaint, a DCP-rank officer conducted a probe but did not find the ASI guilty of graft and gave him a clean chit.

Claiming his innocence during the inquiry, the ASI had stated that 'He had taken back the amount he had loaned to the miscreant' and that there was nothing wrong with it. The DCP was convinced by the statement and gave the ASI a clean chit.

However, when the matter reached the PHQ, the senior officials sought reinvestigation in the case. The officials asked the Commissioner of Police (CP), Bhopal, to reinvestigate the allegations of bribery against the ASI.

The PHQ has asked the CP to reopen the case or else they will register a case with the vigilance department of the PHQ and will resume investigations.

Recent similar case

On Aug 24 in Indore, the Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta had caught four police personnel in a bribe. The cops and a private man were taking part of the bribe amount through a bank transfer and the rest in cash.

The cops had taken the bribe to drop a complaint lodged against a man. The PHQ officials find the Ashoka Garden case similar to the Indore case and have asked the Bhopal CP to conduct the investigation along the same lines.