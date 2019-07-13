Bhopal: Ashok Singh is administrator of Sahkari Bank

BHOPAL: The state government have made its first political appointment by appointing Ashok Singh as an administrator of MP Rajya Sahkari Bank, on Friday. Singh was the Congress candidate for Gwalior Lok Sabha seat and had contested the election against BJP candidate Vivek Shejwalkar but had lost the election.

Singh is one of the prominent Congress leader of the area and had contested the Lok Sabha three times in-arow. The by-election of 2007 was contested between Yashodhra Raje Scindia and Ashok Singh and Singh lost the election. Similarly, the election 2009 was again contested between Scindia and Singh and again Singh lost the election. In the election of 2014 Singh lost the election with Union Minister