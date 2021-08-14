Bhopal: As you celebrate the Independence-Day, these responsible city youths have important work on hand

BHOPAL: From planting saplings to collecting plastic flags lying on the ground at I-Day function venues to making the people aware of the need for safe disposal of masks, the youth from the city have a wide range of plans for the 75th Independence Day on Sunday. The youths shared with Free Press their impressions of what the country has achieved in the past 74 years and the challenges lie ahead for India as a nation.

Protecting dignity of tricolour :

In the afternoon on August 15, we will go round the colonies and offices where flag-hoisting ceremonies are held and collect the small plastic national flags thrown on the ground by the participants, especially children. We will then dispose of the National flag respectfully. We have been doing this for the past four years. We will make the people aware that if they buy a flag, they should maintain its dignity. I feel that even after 74 years of Independence, we have not been able to ensure equal rights to all people.- -Dr Shailendra Dubey, 29, dentist

Youth as decision-makers: We have dedicated this entire month to youth- and Independence Day-related activities. We have run a campaign advocating that the youth, who form the biggest segment of our population, should be made partners in the decision-making process. Their voice should be heard. Though as a country we have become independent, not all of our people are independent. Gender- and caste-based oppression is still the norm. Women and girls are still not allowed to make decisions about themselves. This should change. --Shristi Pragat, 26, social activist

Combating global warming: This Independence Day, we will be planting saplings and making the people aware of the need for disposing of masks properly. Climate change and global warming are big threats to humanity. If things do not change, many cities located on sea coasts may go under water. According to a report, around 30 lakh masks are thrown away every minute in the world. Most of them are disposables made of plastic. -Zeeshan Khan, 30, environmentalist

Commemorating martyrs: We plan to plant saplings in the name of martyrs of the freedom struggle. Also, we will tie ‘Raksha Sutra’ to trees and take a pledge to save them. When the country had gained independence, securing roti-kapda-makan to all citizens was a challenge. It is no longer so. Now we have new challenges. We have to now fight terrorism, corruption unemployment, violence, discrimination etc. -- Shubham Chauhan, 29, researcher

Day out with slum kids: Members of our organisation ‘Youth Towards Socialism’ will be celebrating the day with the children of a slum cluster near Bairagarh. We will cook food for them under ‘Seva Kitchen’, play with them and tell them about the importance of Independence Day. Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, India has won so many medals in the Olympics. I hope youths of the country will take India to new heights. --Sanya Acharya, 24, RJ

Visiting Vidhan Sabha: We plan to visit the Vidhan Sabha building to see the place where the laws that govern the state are made. Independent India is 75 years old and it feels great to notice the increased presence of women in socio-political-economic spheres. Half of the Indian sportspersons,who won individual medals in the Olympics, are women. This is a very heartening development. - Asma Khan, 23, student

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:52 PM IST