Bhopal: As season of mist and mellow is on its way, woollens are out

Bhopal: There is a chill in the air, the days are getting shorter. Many in the state capital are seen in woollens, especially at night.

Therefore, there is no getting away from the fact that the season of mist and mellow is on its way.

Many residents in the city have begun to batten down the hatches in front of their houses and trim the tree trunks to let the sun in.

They said that they had a little time to prune tree branches as the temperature would soon plummet.

A thin cover of fog hung over different parts of the city on Saturday morning, and many people basked in sunlight.

The state capital registered a minimum temperature of 12.6°C during the past 24 hours, said the weather office.

The maximum temperature was 30.5°C during the past 24 hours. It was, however, slightly higher than the Friday’s maximum temperature which was 29.9°C.

On the other hand, the lowest minimum temperature in Risen district remained 10°C.

The weather remained dry and there was no major change in the temperature either in Bhopal or in any other areas in the state.

The trees have begun to shed leaves in the winnowing-wind. Many unknown winged-pipers have begun to descend on the city to enjoy the warm sunlight of the oncoming winter.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 11:10 PM IST