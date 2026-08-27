Bhopal Artisans Weave Green Tradition With Bamboo, Paddy & Cow Dung Rakhis | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artisans in the city are using bamboo, cow dung, paddy, fabric, sandalwood, and fabric scraps to make eco-friendly rakhis to help protect the environment.

Made entirely from natural elements, these rakhis are skin-safe and biodegradable.

State award-winning bamboo artisan Dharmendra Rohar has been crafting bamboo rakhis for five years using paddy, thread and fabric scraps into his designs.

Having started production 15 days ago, he has already sold 75 pieces from his house workshop and expects sales to surge as the festival approaches.

"Rakhis made from bamboo, paddy and thread are eco-friendly and safe for the skin," said Rohar, adding, "if buried in soil, they decompose into natural compost unlike plastic options that harm the environment. I also conduct rakhi-making workshops in schools and colleges."

Artisan Jitendra Kumar Rathore and his wife, Pushpa Rathore have crafted a 100% pure Gomaye Vedic Rakshasutra using cow dung and paddy. "While tying this rakhi, brothers resolve to protect cows alongside protecting their sisters.

They are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 90, these disposable, skin-safe rakhis are currently being sold at ongoing Sawan Mela at Gauhar Mahal.