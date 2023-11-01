 Bhopal: Artisans Light 68 Earthen Lamps On MP Foundation Day
Bhopal: Artisans Light 68 Earthen Lamps On MP Foundation Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artisans celebrated MP Foundation Day by lighting 68 earthen lamps on the map of Madhya Pradesh at Gauhar Mahal in the city on Wednesday. National Award winner artisan Pushpa Hirat (Neemuch) , Surendra Yadav, Abdullah Ansari, Surendra Yadav, Dharmendra Rohar, Hiraman Urbarti, Ravi Tekam, state awardees and others lit the lamp and exchanged greetings.

It was part of ongoing exhibition Deepotsav - 23 organised by Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation to mark Karwa Chauth and Diwali. About 55 artisans from across the state have showcased more than 100 varieties of diyas besides decorative items, handloom and handicraft products including garments, handmade jewellery, toys, Gond paintings.

Craftsmen are presenting live demonstration of jute, zari and bass crafts. The bags, lamps, bundle bags, coasters made by Madhya Pradesh Police Family Welfare Centre are a centre of attraction. The exhibition will remain open for visitors till October 27 from 12 noon to 9 pm.

