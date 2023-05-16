 Bhopal: Arrest warrant issued against BJP MLA Pradeep Laria
MLA Laria and others had resorted to road blockade at Civil Lines on Makaronia Road in Sagar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against BJP MLA (Naryawali) Pradeep Laria of Sagar district. MLA Pradeep Laria himself confirmed it stating it is related to stone pelting and road blockage in October 2018 when he was in funeral procession of Ashish Jain. MLA Laria and others had resorted to road blockade at Civil Lines on Makaronia Road in Sagar. A case was registered against MLA Laria and six others in connection with the murder of Ashish Jain under Narayawali Assembly constituency. The incident of blockade and stone pelting was reported. Next hearing is on May 25.

