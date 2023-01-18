Bhopal: Arpit Gupta is state’s youngest ICC-certified cricket coach

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arpit Gupta, a fitness trainer from Bhopal, has become city’s first cricket coach certified by International Cricket Council (ICC).

With this certification, Gupta also became the youngest ICC-certified cricket coach in Madhya Pradesh. He received Coaching Foundation Certificate from ICC. He has qualified for Level 1 coaching in cricket.

Earlier, Arpit also took a professional sports certification course from Rajasthan Royals (the Rajasthan Royals are a franchise cricket team based in Jaipur that plays in Indian Premier League) and learned the specifics of high performance from Cricket Australia.

Gupta is currently working as the strategy head in a company. President of Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association Dhruv Narayan Singh, Chairman Syed Sajid Ali, Secretary Rajat Mohan Verma, Vice-President Sushil Singh Thakur have congratulated Gupta.

