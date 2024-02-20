Bhopal: Around 20 Congress MLAs Skip Meeting For Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bhopal: Around 20 Congress MLAs Skip Meeting For RaGa’s Bharat Jodo Yatra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sending ripples through Congress, several party MLAs skipped the Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra meetings chaired by AICC general secretary and state in-charge Jitendra Singh here on Tuesday.

The grand old party’s 66 MLAs were called by Singh to attend the meeting for preparation of the Yatra, but around 20 MLAs legislators gave a miss to it. Among the ones skipped meeting include six MLAs from Chhindwara area, a home turf of former chief minister Kamal Nath who is stated to be in close talks with the BJP for his future course of action.

When contacted senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said, “Congress MLAs of Chhindwara live in their own world. So, no meaning should be convened if they gave a miss to the meeting. When Kamal Nath was PCC president at that time also they did not come to attend the meeting in Bhopal’.

Jitendra Singh had a one-to-one meeting with the MLAs who turned up for the meeting on Tuesday. Sources in Congress claimed that Singh took the feedback on the recent political development that took place in the past two three days. He also tried to find out their opinion about possible candidates for Lok Sabha election candidates.

Patwari to go on tour for Yatra

Jitu Patwari along with three leaders Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and former MLA Ravi Joshi will conduct intensive tour of Guna, Shivpuri, Ratlam, Dhar, Ujjain, Shajapur, Rajgarh districts, from February 22 to 24, to assess the preparations of the Yatra.