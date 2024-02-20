Bhopal: Raghvendra To See Transfers, Postings, Bharat To Coordinate 14 Departments

Raghvendra Singh (L), Bharat Yadav (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary Raghvendra Singh has distributed assignments among the officers posted in the CM’s Secretariat and in CM’s residence.

Bharat Yadav, the second important officer after Singh in the CMO, was kept also in the distribution of works.

Singh will coordinate between the general administration, personnel, finance, parliamentary affairs and law and legislative affairs departments.

Apart from that, Singh will coordinate with all transfers and postings.

Singh will also coordinate with the work related to the ministry, government and non-governmental appointments, assembly, Samadhan online, manifesto and administrative affairs related to Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Yadav will look after the coordination in public relations, public health engineering department, mineral resources, food and civil supplies, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, cooperatives, PWD, revenue, industries, SSME, fishermen’s welfare and cottage and village industries department

The coordination work related to legislators and MPs have been handed over to Yadav. He will also coordinate between Jabalpur and Rewa divisions.

Additional secretary Avinash Lavania has been asked to see the coordination between water resources, transport, environment, tourism, science and technology, energy, new and renewable energy, commercial tax, forest, Narmada Valley Development Corporation and Urban Development departments. Besides, he will look after the coordination between Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions.

Additional secretary Chandrashekhar Walimbe has been given the coordination of Yojna, Panchayat and Rural Development, Ayush, health, SC, ST, OBC Welfare and Happiness Department. He will also handle the coordination between Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

Deputy secretary Aditi Garg has been given the coordination of school education, higher education, Women and Child Welfare Department and Religion, Culture and Public Service management.

Deputy secretary Anshul Gupta has been given the coordination work between labour, technical education, public property management, aviation, NRI and social justice departments.

OSD Lokesh Sharma will coordinate with the ministries of the Government of India and Niti Ayog and with the departments under the Chief Ministers. He has also been given the task of coordinating the implementation of important mission-mode projects.

Lakshman Markam and Manish Pandey, who were very powerful during the rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have been assigned less important jobs.

Besides, other officials have been given separate responsibilities.