Bhopal: ‘Arogya Bharti believes in holistic approach on health’

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan administers dose of Swran-Prasan for boosting immunity in children at an Arogya Bharati Kendra. | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National secretary (organisation), Arogya Bharti, Dr Ashok Varshney said the organisatioin believed in a holistic approach on the subject of health and wanted to see an amalgamation of all the pathies to such an extent that a student studying any particular branch of treatment of diseases has fundamental knowledge of other methods of treatment also.

In an interview with Free Press, Dr Varshney said it was unfortunate to see conflict of views and ideology of people who were believers or practitioners of different pathies whereas the fact remained that all the methods of treatment complemented each other.

For instance, he said, subjects like anatomy, pathology, physiology and bio-chemistry were common in study of each pathy.

Also, he said, every pathy has its qualities and limitations as well. For treatment of some diseases allopathy could be the best and Ayurveda couldn’t replace it but for some other diseases ayurveda could be the best and allopathy or any other pathy couldn’t replace it.

He said Arogya Bharti had given a draft for integration of pathies to NITI Aayog and the organisation was for studies of integrated syllabus in the first two years of medical studies.

However, he said, conceptualisation and drafting of any policy was easy but its implementation was difficult. Once policy was approved there would be discussions on the same involving students, doctors and others to get suggestions from them for the final draft. It was expected to take a concrete shape by the year 2030 as it would involve legal and financial aspects too.

Expressing concern over costly allopathy treatment, Dr Varshney said it was an outcome of a study that at least 40pc people slipped below poverty line after such costly treatment. Hence, Arogya Bharti wanted people across the country, particularly in rural areas, to have access to cheap and effective methods of treatment.

But, the primary aim of the organisation, he said, was to create awareness among people based on the theory ‘prevention is better than cure’. Hence, the organisation held seminars, symposia, camps etc to tell people how they could remain healthy while adopting certain good practices in their day-to-day life and being close to mother nature.